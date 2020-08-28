Kenneth Everett Hardin
Seymour - Kenneth Everett Hardin age 73 of Seymour TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday August 25th, 2020
Ken was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and papaw. He was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church who loved going every Sunday. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served 27 years in the Air Force and 228th Air National Guard at McGhee Tyson and then went on to retire from the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge Tennessee. He was a member of the Seymour Classic Car Club where he and his wife enjoyed showing their 1999 orange Camero. He was an avid UT football fan, loved riding motorcycles and RV traveling with their friends, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and being a papaw. And man did he love all his grandbabies with everything he had.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Willie Mae Hardin, grandparents Fred and Lizzie Reed and Ernest and Ellen Hardin. Father in Law William (Slim) Ruble and brother in law Dennis Ruble
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Sandra (Sandy) Hardin of 37 years. Son and daughter in law Richard and Justine Hardin; son Craig Hardin; daughter and son in law Megan and William Caudill; and daughters Sharon Hardin, Teena Waggoner, and Heather (Niki) Colwell. Grandchildren Grayson Davis; Micka, Chad, and Abby Hardin, Ethan Carroll, Eric and Kevin Hardin, Taylor and Logan Waggoner; Schylar Hardin, Shelby and Shyanne Booker; and Danielle Hardin. Mother in Law Hazel I. Ruble. Sister Debbie Hardin Maner. Brother and sister in laws Fred Hardin, Gene and Karen Hardin, William (Bill) Ruble, Michael Ruble, Darryl and Quella Ruble, and David and Judy Ruble.
He is also missed by several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral service 7 PM Tuesday at First Baptist Church, Seymour with friend and pastor Randy Lemmin officiating. Family and friends will Meet 11:30 AM Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The Family will receive friends 4PM-6:30 PM Tuesday at First Baptist Church, Seymour Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com