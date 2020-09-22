1/1
Kenneth F. Scarbrough
Kenneth F. Scarbrough

Knoxville - Kenneth F. Scarbrough, age 75 of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020. He was a retired Captain of the Knoxville Fire Department with 30 plus years' service, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an active member of Powell Church. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Diane Scarbrough; Children, Donna Walker (Rick), Debbie Johnson, Darla Sparks (Chad); Grandchildren, Jacob "Snake" Walker (Becca), Dalton Johnson, D'Anna Johnson, Drew Sparks, Miss Duncan Davenport (Ben), Dara Sparks; Siblings, Faye Milligan (Paul), Jimmy Scarbrough, Danny Graham (Teresa); several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to family friends; Howard Phillips, Mark Boring, and the Humphries family. Family and friends will meet at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:15am for a graveside service with Military Honors at 11:30am. Chad Sparks and Rev. Brad Hyde officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com








Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:30 AM
East TN Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
