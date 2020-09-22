Kenneth F. Scarbrough
Knoxville - Kenneth F. Scarbrough, age 75 of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020. He was a retired Captain of the Knoxville Fire Department with 30 plus years' service, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an active member of Powell Church. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Diane Scarbrough; Children, Donna Walker (Rick), Debbie Johnson, Darla Sparks (Chad); Grandchildren, Jacob "Snake" Walker (Becca), Dalton Johnson, D'Anna Johnson, Drew Sparks, Miss Duncan Davenport (Ben), Dara Sparks; Siblings, Faye Milligan (Paul), Jimmy Scarbrough, Danny Graham (Teresa); several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to family friends; Howard Phillips, Mark Boring, and the Humphries family. Family and friends will meet at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Highway) on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:15am for a graveside service with Military Honors at 11:30am. Chad Sparks and Rev. Brad Hyde officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com