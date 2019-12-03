|
Kenneth Franklin Asburry, Sr.
Kenneth Franklin Asburry Sr., 92, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family's home with his children by his side on November 23, 2019 and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father. Kenneth was born on November 8, 1927 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Cora and Frank Asburry. He and his adored wife Virginia enjoyed camping in their earlier years. They were Charter Members of the Good Sam Seahorses. Kenneth was a retired letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of Doric Lodge #140 for 41 years and had been a member of the Scottish Rite since 1978. He became a member of the Shrine in 1988 and belonged to the Mahi Directors Staff where he was also a Road Runner. As a Road Runner, Kenneth made 65 trips, transporting children to the . He had the honor of seeing his two sons and two of his grandsons initiated as Master Masons, Scottish Rite, and Shriners. He raised them into the Master Mason Degree. Kenneth was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle.
Kenneth served is the US Army from 1947 to 1949. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia; his parents, Cora and Frank Asburry; his brothers, Earl Asburry and James (Joyce) Asburry; his sister, Dorothy (Bill) Herd; his in-laws, Arthur (Johnnie) Letsinger, Marie (Ralph) Taylor, Jessie (Wayne) Silvers, and Rudy Stephens. Survived by his sons, Kenneth Jr. (Victoria) Asburry and Dennis (Lisa) Asburry; his daughter, Pamela (Olen) Price; his grandchildren, Christina Asburry, Kenneth III (Jamie) Asburry, Alan (Tyanna) Asburry, Mason Price, Annie and Leah Jo Asburry, Melissa (Mike) Magda, OJ (Mara) Price, Michael (Chloe) Price; and his greatgrandchildren, Cheyanne Asburry, Kenneth Asburry IV, Mandy, Michael and Gracie Magda, and Cameron, Carter and Carson Price.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10-12am with a funeral service to follow at 12 noon in the Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, your donation to the would be most appreciated.
2900 Rocky Point Drive
Tampa, Florida 33607
855-401-4897
Donor Support:
[email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019