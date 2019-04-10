Services
Kenneth Gregory Stenzel, age 62 of Vonore passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Kenny grew up in Elmhurst, Illinois and was a graduate of Elmhurst College. He enjoyed a career as an "E.A" Enrolled Agent for the U. S. Treasury Department. Kenny's hobbies included his love of music and his love for animals. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frankie Stenzel; step-daughter, Crystal Byrd; grandparents, Ike and Ludie Dotson, Herman and Ella Stenzel. Survived by his wife of 24 years, Charlotte Stenzel; daughter, Ashley Maisel; parents, Ruth Monahan and Fred Stenzel; brother, Steve Stenzel ; 2 grandchildren, Alana and Riley; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Kenny's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
