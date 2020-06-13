Kenneth Hamilton
Knoxville - Kenneth Hamilton-age 90, passed away at his home on Monday, June 8th 2020. Ken was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a United States Army veteran serving in the Korean War, still attending reunions into his 80's. He was a retired Firefighter serving with the Knoxville Fire Department from 1963-1989 and was a 32 degree Mason at the Burlington Masonic Lodge #763. He had a love for his family that extended beyond generations. He was an avid historian with an extensive collection of family Genealogy. He was a lover of Travel and adventure. He was a musician, artist, extraordinary craftsman. He was a gentle, kind soul who will be missed by all who loved him. Preceded in death by Parents, Clarence T. Hamilton Sr and Mary Lee Hamilton. Survived by Wife, Ann Hamilton, Children, Jane (Lamar) Ruggles and Cindee Lambo, Step children; Lisa (Doug) Blair, Rob Stone, Siblings; Clarence T. Hamilton JR. and Linda (James) Burgess, Grandchildren; Zac Ruggles, Rachel Ruggles, Logan Badger, Lauren (Dustin) Nutter, Taylor Ann Stone and Morgan Blair along with many Great Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews. Services will be held at 11:30 on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors provided by the East Tennessee State Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to be made to Alzheimers Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.