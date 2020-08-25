1/1
Kenneth Harold Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Harold Russell

Walland - Kenneth "Kenny" H. Russell, age 69 of Walland, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. Kenny was a member of East Walland Baptist Church. He was a retired carpenter with many years of service. Kenny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Russell; sister, Imogene Russell. Survived by his son, Matthew Russell; daughter, Miranda Kiser (Scot); grandchildren, Addison and Sophie; brothers, J.H. Russell, Lennie Russell both of Maryville; sisters, Irene Clifton of Knoxville, Brenda Blevins of Maryville, Pat Hall of Chattanooga, Jeanette Smith of Fredericksburg. Memorial Donations can be made in Kenneth's name to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Service will be at 1:30 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, 865 Bethlehem Rd. Walland, TN 37886. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Smithview Pavilion
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Interment
03:00 PM
Bethlehem Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved