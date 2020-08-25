Kenneth Harold Russell
Walland - Kenneth "Kenny" H. Russell, age 69 of Walland, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home. Kenny was a member of East Walland Baptist Church. He was a retired carpenter with many years of service. Kenny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Russell; sister, Imogene Russell. Survived by his son, Matthew Russell; daughter, Miranda Kiser (Scot); grandchildren, Addison and Sophie; brothers, J.H. Russell, Lennie Russell both of Maryville; sisters, Irene Clifton of Knoxville, Brenda Blevins of Maryville, Pat Hall of Chattanooga, Jeanette Smith of Fredericksburg. Memorial Donations can be made in Kenneth's name to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Service will be at 1:30 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, 865 Bethlehem Rd. Walland, TN 37886. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000
.