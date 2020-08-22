Kenneth Hayes Alley
Powell - Kenneth Hayes Alley age 81 was born April 5, 1939 and died Wednesday August 12, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. There was never another girl for Kenneth but Ruth Ann. She was the love of his life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his dog Percy. He leaves us with many beautiful and loving memories of the wonderful Christian man he was. He was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church, retired from the U.S. Post Office with 34 years of service, and served in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Ann Lee Alley; his parents Hayes Wilson Alley and Mary Cruz Alley; his sister Jean Ward; and his stepson James Robert Lee (Bianca). He is survived by his brother Gordon Wilson Alley; his son Michael Wayne Alley (Cindy) and daughter Teresa Michelle Robbins (Kyle); his grandchildren Deanna Lee, Tanner Lee, Samantha Henderson (Lucas), Samuel Alley (Melissa), Lance Robbins and Sean Robbins; his great grandchildren Fenley Henderson, Atlas Henderson, Rosalie Henderson, Gwendolyn Henderson, Whitaker Henderson, Magnolia Henderson and Lochlan Alley. The family will receive friends 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday August 27, at Glenwood Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Ryan Moore Officiating. Due to COVID-19 the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Interment will be private at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael and Samuel Alley, Kyle, Lance, and Sean Robbins, and Tanner Lee. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of Kenneth Alley to Glenwood Baptist Church (7212 Central Avenue Pike, Powell, TN 37849). Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
