|
|
Kenneth Jay Kamper
Knoxville - Kenneth (Food Man) Kamper 64 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home holding his wife's hand. Ken was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington, Iowa. He served 3 years in the Army stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany and was Honorably Discharged in 1979. Ken attended Upper Iowa University where he played football. Following relocation to Knoxville he played Rugby with the Knoxville Possums. Among his many accomplishments he was a concert trained tuba player and an award winning barbeque cook. He and his wife enjoyed gardening together, time at the beach and watching birds from their deck. Ken was employed by Farmers Mutual of Tennessee for 35 years. He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Elgene Kamper; father-in-law, Fred Myers. Survived by wife of 18 years, Rita Kamper; sister and brother-in-law, Karilyn (JD) Madden. Ken loved his many great nieces and nephews, special friends whom he affectionately referred to as the Bubbas and his beloved dog, Josie. The family will receive friends Thursday February 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Family and friends will meet Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020