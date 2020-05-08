|
|
Kenneth Keaton
Knoxville - Kenneth Lee Keaton, 73, passed away the evening of May 1, 2020 after a short but fervent battle with lung cancer. He passed away at the home of his sister Betty and her husband, Wade Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Margaret Keaton, brother John M. Keaton II, grandparents John & Flora Keaton and Delia Davis, and longtime best friend, Mike Robinson.
Kenny, as he was known to most, was survived by his two other sisters, Patricia (Gary) Lundy and Terri Lynn Keaton, his children Kim McLaughlin (Chris), Samantha (Brad) Strawn, Amanda (Brad) Woods, James (Stephanie) Keaton, and Audrey Dupes, and grandchildren, Kasi, Tristen, Hannah, Emmalee, Chase, Keaton, Alli, Ava, Addi, Alex, and Enoch. Last but not least, his very special longtime friend, Therese Sagert and children.
Arrangements will be handled by Clinch Mountain Chapel. No public services are planned at this time.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020