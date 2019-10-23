|
Kenneth L. Bevill
Andersonville - Kenneth L. Bevill, age 63 of Andersonville, TN was called to his Heavenly home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was doing what he loved most, spreading the word of God.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandy. His daughter, Amy and granddaughter, Gracelin who was the apple of his eye. His parents, Harris and Carolyn Bevill; sisters, Brenda Rutherford (Ronnie), Ramona Hicks (Glen), and Yvonne Waller (Chris); and sister-in-law- Diane Barker (Ricky). He will be deeply missed by a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Pastor Pete Combs of Beattyville, KY officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ministry that was most near and dear to his heart: Fullness of the Word, 1160 Hwy 708 North, Beattyville, KY 41311. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019