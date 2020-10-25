Kenneth L. Christensen
Kenneth L. Christensen, 91 who resided in Cumming, GA and Mishawaka, IN, passed away on October 19, 2020 after a brief battle with prostate cancer. Ken was born June 4, 1929, to Louis and Ella Christensen in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin where he spent all of his childhood.
He began his 62-year marriage and daily courtship of his wife Eleanor H. Weidner, on July 25, 1954 and left a legacy of faithfulness for his children and grandchildren to learn from. If ever there was a man committed to his marriage vows and devoted to his wife, it was Ken.
He is survived by his daughters, Anne-Marie (and husband Steve) Huffman of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Sarah-Elizabeth Nix of Cumming, Georgia along with his grandchildren, Benjamin (and Chelsea), Jonathan, and Jackson Henry Huffman and Zachary and Jacob Nix.
Ken graduated from Lincoln High School (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) in 1947 and went on to the University of Wisconsin, Madison where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a Major in Accounting. After two years of professional work he volunteered in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict for a four-year period of service. His Navy career took him to California for training as a Disbursing Clerk and he then was sent on to Pensacola, Florida.
After his short military career, he went back to the University of Wisconsin, Madison and earned his Master of Business Administration degree, again with a Major in Accounting. After graduation he worked in Madison with the Wisconsin Department of Taxation before he secured a position of Tax Manager with the Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company, Port Edwards, Wisconsin. His career in accounting then took him to the position of Tax Manager of the A. O. Smith Corporation located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After this eleven-year career he was hired by the Kimberly Clark Corporation located in Neenah, Wisconsin. He was working as a Staff Member of their Tax Department, in Neenah, until he accepted a position of Payroll Tax Manager for Kimberly Clark and was then sent to Roswell, Georgia. His work at Kimberly Clark then sent him to Knoxville, Tennessee where he retired.
Ken cherished moments with family and friends and taught valuable lessons to us all about how to stay connected with people. We joked that his "job" in retirement was to write cards and letters to encourage others. He did it daily and you may receive one he's written and stashed for a special date even after his passing. Ken never ran out of smiles and neither will we when we remember our moments with him. We are all blessed to have called him friend and Dad, but toward the end of his life, most just knew him as "Papa".
Ken was preceded in death by both his parents, Ella and Louis Christensen, by his sister Cornelia Alft and by his brother in law, Carl Alft and his granddaughter Elizabeth Joy Huffman.
A burial service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Clinton, Massachusetts with his family in Early November. A celebration of life will take place in the spring in Mishawaka, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 1207 Broadway NE, Knoxville, TN 37917, The Vineyard Church, 16219 Jackson Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544, or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 Chase Street, Clinton, MA 01510.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899