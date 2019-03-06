|
|
Kenneth Lee Phillips
Knoxville, TN
Kenneth Lee Phillips, age 68, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at home on March 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Kenny, the second of ten children, was born on November 3, 1950 in Devonia, Tennessee to the late Jimmy and Margaret (Lloyd) Phillips.
Kenny served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War Era. He received a good conduct medal and a National Defense Service Medal. Kenny spent most of his childhood years in Oliver Springs and has lived in Knoxville area for the past 20 years. Kenny worked in the construction business as owner of Phillips Construction and had the pleasure of working on many projects and custom homes for over 40 years with his good friend Marshall Sheldon.
Kenny was the devoted Papaw to Alexis Shirley, whom he loved very much and was the highlight of his life.
Kenny is preceded in death by brothers James and Rex Alan Phillips and sister Patricia Phillips. He is survived by sisters, Margaret Ann Ramsey (Lee), Sandra Gail Monday (Ralph) Kathy Angros (Eric) and Lisa Phillips and by brothers, Doug Phillips (Maryann) and Steve Phillips (Marcella).
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Full Military Honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to either a Veterans or Cancer Organization.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019