Kenneth Lee Swafford
Harriman - Kenneth Lee Swafford age 66 of Harriman passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his friends, Connie, Joe and Tim. Kenneth was on the Harriman Library Board for many years and attended Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Lee and Jean Swafford. Sister, Evelyn Snyder. Survived by nieces, Tracy Reed and Rebecca Burrow. Nephew, Lewis Collings. Special friends, Richard and Mary Sexton, Connie and Randy Massingill and Joe Grasser. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Childs Memorial Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 7:00. Reverend Tim Shelton officiating. Burial in Roane Memorial Gardens Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:00 am. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Swafford Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
OCT
4
Service
07:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
