Kenneth Maxwell
Lenoir City - Kenneth Maxwell age 85 of Lenoir City passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was a loving father and grandfather. Kenneth was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Lenoir City and retired from Texas Moving. He enjoyed camping and gardening but most of all being with his family.
Preceded in death by his wife, Viola Marie (Hanson) Maxwell; grandson, Andrew Maxwell; parents, Russell O. Maxwell and Vador Box Maxwell and several siblings. Kenneth is survived by his sons, David Maxwell (Yvonne) and Gary Maxwell (Shona); daughters, Debra Collins (Charles) and Connie Hicks (Rick); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bobby Hanson (Linda); many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Waldrop officiating. A private interment will be held.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020