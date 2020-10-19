Kenneth R. Beeler
Knoxville - Beeler, Ken 73 of Knoxville, TN went to his Heavenly Home Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was a proud United States Marine who served during the Vietnam War. Ken retired as Assistant Chief of Police from the Alcoa Police Department in 2007 after 30 years of faithful service and was a 1990 graduate of the FBI National Academy Session #160. He previously served with the McGhee Tyson Airport Public Safety and the Blount County Sheriff's Office. Most recently, Ken was the Alcoa Police Department's Court Liaison with the Blount County General Sessions Court. He also loved to ride his Harley.
Ken was preceded in death by parents, Navy and Ruth Beeler. He is survived by daughter, Kelley (David) Myers; grandson, Spud; longtime companion, love of his life, his "woman", Genell, her children, Stephanie and Nick, Genell's family and Papaw Ken's buddy, P.J.; sister, Judy Beeler; niece, Angela Disney; nephew, Ron Hutchison; special cousin, Darlene Sanders; and especially his police family.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21st from 4-8 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Thursday, October 22nd at 11am at Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 10:30am for procession to Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Shop with a Cop of Blount County, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37804.
