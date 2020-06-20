Kenneth Ray Cate
New Market - Kenneth Ray Cate, age 81 of New Market, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Dumplin Baptist Church where he taught the same class in Sunday School for over 50 years. Kenneth was an army veteran and owned and operated Cate Carpet Center for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents; Mark and Leona Cate, sister; Catherine Curtis, and son; Jason Cate. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alyce Ann Cate, son; Bryan (Paula) Cate, granddaughter; Caroline Cate, and sister; Sue Bragg. Kenneth will lie in state on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Dumplin Baptist Church in Dandridge from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside interment will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Donnie De La Cruz officiating. Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.