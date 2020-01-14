|
Kenneth Ray Fritts
Knoxville - Kenneth Ray Fritts, age 76, passed away January 13, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Survivors include wife, Joyce Fritts, children, Greg, Gordon, Garner, Grayson, and Greta Fritts, 12 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 9:30 am Thursday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Gov. John Sevier Highway. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020