Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Knoxville - Kenneth Ray Fritts, age 76, passed away January 13, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Survivors include wife, Joyce Fritts, children, Greg, Gordon, Garner, Grayson, and Greta Fritts, 12 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Graveside services will be 9:30 am Thursday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Gov. John Sevier Highway. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
