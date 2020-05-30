Kenneth Ray Johnson
Powell - Kenneth Ray Johnson, age 76, of Powell passed away on May 26, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Kenneth retired from Rohm and Haas, where he had worked since 1968. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna (Varner) Johnson, father Robert Curtis Johnson, and brother Robert Lee Johnson. He is survived by Donna Johnson, his wife of 17 years, his sons Kenneth Ray (Anna) Johnson, Patrick Scott Johnson, step-son Joshua Gibson, step-daughter Kristin (Jason) Smith, sisters Darlene Johnson and Carolyn (Vaughn) Ridenour, his grandchildren, Jeremy (Jess) Johnson, Josh (Ashley) Johnson, Justin (Stephanie) Johnson, Jackson Smith, Logan Smith, and Jared Gibson, and great-grandchildren Madison, Tristan, Jaxon, Eli, Asher, Knox and Mekhi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 3-5 PM in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, with a Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 PM. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville is honored to serve the Johnson family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.