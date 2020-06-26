Kenneth Ray Ogle
Gatlinburg - Kenneth Ray Ogle, age 68, of Gatlinburg, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a 1971 graduate of Gatlinburg Pittman High School and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Gatlinburg. He was a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators (IAAI), the Knights of Columbus, and the Gatlinburg Firefighters Association. Kenneth was retired from both the Gatlinburg Police Department and as the Fire Marshal of the Gatlinburg Fire Department, where he worked for over 42 years. He loved to fish, hunt, and camp. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellie Ownby; sister, Irattle Blalock; brother, Roy Gibson; and brother-in-law, Bud Reagan.He is survived by his wife, Sharon Ogle; daughters, Gina Wright (Jimmy), and Amy Ejma; granddaughters, Katelyn Bates and Alexis Valentine; nephew, Jimmy Reagan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph Parrillo (Dolores); sister-in-law, Patricia Malarski (Jim); brother-in-law, Michael Parrillo (Sindi); nieces, Jennifer Vargas (Jason), Jamie Wargacki (Mike); and many other nieces, nephews and special friends.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gatlinburg Firefighters Association, Attention; Kandra McCarter, PO Box 91, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.The family will receive friends 3-6 PM Sunday, June 28th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gatlinburg. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask. Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Anthony Punnackal officiating. Interment will follow in Huskey Cemetery. There will be limited seating and will be reduced to half capacity in the church, however, all are welcome to attend interment service at Huskey Cemetery immediately following funeral mass. All services at church will be live-streamed on the church website, www.stmarygatlinburg.org. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Gatlinburg - Kenneth Ray Ogle, age 68, of Gatlinburg, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was a 1971 graduate of Gatlinburg Pittman High School and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Gatlinburg. He was a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators (IAAI), the Knights of Columbus, and the Gatlinburg Firefighters Association. Kenneth was retired from both the Gatlinburg Police Department and as the Fire Marshal of the Gatlinburg Fire Department, where he worked for over 42 years. He loved to fish, hunt, and camp. Kenneth was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellie Ownby; sister, Irattle Blalock; brother, Roy Gibson; and brother-in-law, Bud Reagan.He is survived by his wife, Sharon Ogle; daughters, Gina Wright (Jimmy), and Amy Ejma; granddaughters, Katelyn Bates and Alexis Valentine; nephew, Jimmy Reagan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph Parrillo (Dolores); sister-in-law, Patricia Malarski (Jim); brother-in-law, Michael Parrillo (Sindi); nieces, Jennifer Vargas (Jason), Jamie Wargacki (Mike); and many other nieces, nephews and special friends.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gatlinburg Firefighters Association, Attention; Kandra McCarter, PO Box 91, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.The family will receive friends 3-6 PM Sunday, June 28th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gatlinburg. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask. Funeral Mass 11 AM Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Anthony Punnackal officiating. Interment will follow in Huskey Cemetery. There will be limited seating and will be reduced to half capacity in the church, however, all are welcome to attend interment service at Huskey Cemetery immediately following funeral mass. All services at church will be live-streamed on the church website, www.stmarygatlinburg.org. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.