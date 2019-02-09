Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Kenneth Ray Thomas Obituary
Kenneth Ray Thomas

Knoxville, TN

Kenneth Ray Thomas, age 79 of Knoxville, went to his

heavenly home Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was a lifelong member and deacon of Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 33 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents Doss and Frances Thomas-Julian

Survivors:

Wife of 59 years: Naomi Thomas

Son: Steve Thomas and wife Anita

Daughter: Nancy Lewelling and husband John

Grandchildren: Morgan and Mark Lewelling

Brother: Jack Thomas and wife Lydia Ann

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Cemetery Fund at 7220 Forest Grove Circle, Knoxville, TN. 37920.

The family will receive friends 3-5 PM Saturday with the

funeral service to follow at 5 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Graveside service and interment 3 PM Sunday at Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
