Kenneth Ray Thomas
Knoxville, TN
Kenneth Ray Thomas, age 79 of Knoxville, went to his
heavenly home Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was a lifelong member and deacon of Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Thomas retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents Doss and Frances Thomas-Julian
Survivors:
Wife of 59 years: Naomi Thomas
Son: Steve Thomas and wife Anita
Daughter: Nancy Lewelling and husband John
Grandchildren: Morgan and Mark Lewelling
Brother: Jack Thomas and wife Lydia Ann
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Cemetery Fund at 7220 Forest Grove Circle, Knoxville, TN. 37920.
The family will receive friends 3-5 PM Saturday with the
funeral service to follow at 5 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Graveside service and interment 3 PM Sunday at Forest Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019