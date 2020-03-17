|
Kenneth Ray "Bo" Wheeler, Jr.
Lenoir City -
Kenneth Ray "Bo" Wheeler, Jr., 52, of Savannah, GA formerly of Lenoir City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 16, 2020. Ken was born on October 12, 1967, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Kenneth Ray Wheeler and Linda Towns Wheeler. He attended Lenoir City High School in Lenoir City, TN and then graduated with a degree in Health & Physical Education from Austin Peay State University. Ken married Tammy Hall on July 22, 2011. They live in Savannah, Georgia and have been married for 9 years.
Ken began his career at Lenoir City High School and Greenback School where he was able to follow his dream of coaching football, baseball, basketball, golf and tennis. After moving to Savannah in 2008, he became the Academic Director and Coach at Savannah Early College High School, where he continued coaching cross country and tennis. Ken loved football, especially any team that Peyton Manning played for and the Tennessee Volunteers. He also loved working with all of his students.
Surviving are his wife, Tammy Hall Wheeler; daughter, Kelsey Settler and husband, Kenny (Ellabell, GA); son, Kenneth Ray "Trey" Wheeler, III and wife, Angelika (Lenoir City, TN); mother, Linda Towns Wheeler (Lenoir City, TN); sister, Teresa Wheeler Holland (Franklin, TN); four grandsons, Ryan, Joey, Tobias, Tavin and one granddaughter, McKinley; niece, Morgan Holland and husband, Preston(Franklin, TN); Kelsey and Trey's mother, Cindy Latham (Friendsville, TN).
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 21st from 4-6 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Private graveside services will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The or The in honor of Ken. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020