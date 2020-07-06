So sad and I am so shocked of Ricky's passing. He had a gift of laughter that was soooo wonderful!. What fun memories I have of you Ricky! I'll treasure them always! Thank you for being such a good friend to my twin Julie for all these years. To Brian, and your entire family, I am so sorry for your loss!! Rest well friend! Halloween will never be the same!! God keep you in his loving care!!

Laurie Jansen

Friend