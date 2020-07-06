Kenneth Richard "Rick" Maiden
Knoxville - Kenneth Richard "Rick" Maiden passed away Sunday July 5, 2020. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He was an avid Tennessee football fan and enjoyed gardening and camping. He was a devoted employee to Children's Hospital in the Neurology lab for 30 years. Preceded in death by mother, Christine Maiden and sister, Tammy Shockley. He is survived by his father, Kenny Maiden; children, Hayley, Alex and Nick; grandchildren, Hayden, Milly Grace and Emma; best friend, Brian Bailey; special nephews and niece, Brooke, Andy and Daniel; his beloved pets, Samson and Hudson. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home and the family asks that you wear UT colors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee - 865-522-4991. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
