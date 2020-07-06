1/1
Kenneth Richard "Rick" Maiden
Knoxville - Kenneth Richard "Rick" Maiden passed away Sunday July 5, 2020. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He was an avid Tennessee football fan and enjoyed gardening and camping. He was a devoted employee to Children's Hospital in the Neurology lab for 30 years. Preceded in death by mother, Christine Maiden and sister, Tammy Shockley. He is survived by his father, Kenny Maiden; children, Hayley, Alex and Nick; grandchildren, Hayden, Milly Grace and Emma; best friend, Brian Bailey; special nephews and niece, Brooke, Andy and Daniel; his beloved pets, Samson and Hudson. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home and the family asks that you wear UT colors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee - 865-522-4991. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
July 6, 2020
So sad and I am so shocked of Ricky's passing. He had a gift of laughter that was soooo wonderful!. What fun memories I have of you Ricky! I'll treasure them always! Thank you for being such a good friend to my twin Julie for all these years. To Brian, and your entire family, I am so sorry for your loss!! Rest well friend! Halloween will never be the same!! God keep you in his loving care!!
Laurie Jansen
Friend
July 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
