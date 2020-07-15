Kenneth Samuel "Kenny" Hale
Etowah - Kenneth Samuel "Kenny" Hale, a resident of Etowah, TN passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 29, 1955 in Jefferson City, TN. He never met a stranger and loved to share the love of Jesus with everyone he met. He enjoyed farming & working with his son and riding motorcycles across the country.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 38 years, Melissa (Missy) Patty Hale, Son & daughter in law, Cody & Melissa Polos Hale of Riceville, Parents, Tommy & Alyene Hale of Strawberry Plains, Brother in law, Larry Patty, Niece, Sherry Patty, Nephew, Skip Strong, Several aunts, uncles & cousins, very special friend, Roger Ward.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Eastanallee Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Jeremy MacMurray officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kenny's memory to one of the following - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Pancreatic Cancer Network or Christ Community Church of Athens.
