Services
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
400 S White St
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 453-2302
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lovelace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Stacey (Stretch) Lovelace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Stacey (Stretch) Lovelace Obituary
Kenneth Stacey (Stretch) Lovelace

Powell - Kenneth Stacey (Stretch) Lovelace- age 56, of Powell went to be with our Lord on January 20, 2020.

He is preceded in death by father George Earl Lovelace Sr. (Sonny), niece, Kristina Dawson Boyd, aunt, Connie McGill, cousin, Victoria Shockley.

Survived by his mother Charlotte Joyce Lawson, stepfather William Lawson, sisters Kay Coleman, Tina Openshaw, Pamela Dawson and brother George Lovelace Jr.. Neices Kristy Byrd, Karen Silvey, Selena Dawson, Marlow Masterson (husband Micah Masterson) nephew Daniel Openshaw. And many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, neices, nephews, great neices and nephews.

Memorial Services to be held at Community Baptist Church announced at a later date.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Stretch and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -