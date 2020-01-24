|
|
Kenneth Stacey (Stretch) Lovelace
Powell - Kenneth Stacey (Stretch) Lovelace- age 56, of Powell went to be with our Lord on January 20, 2020.
He is preceded in death by father George Earl Lovelace Sr. (Sonny), niece, Kristina Dawson Boyd, aunt, Connie McGill, cousin, Victoria Shockley.
Survived by his mother Charlotte Joyce Lawson, stepfather William Lawson, sisters Kay Coleman, Tina Openshaw, Pamela Dawson and brother George Lovelace Jr.. Neices Kristy Byrd, Karen Silvey, Selena Dawson, Marlow Masterson (husband Micah Masterson) nephew Daniel Openshaw. And many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, neices, nephews, great neices and nephews.
Memorial Services to be held at Community Baptist Church announced at a later date.
You are encouraged to share a memory of Stretch and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020