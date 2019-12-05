Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth T. Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth T. Flynn Obituary
Kenneth T. Flynn

Knoxville - Kenneth T. Flynn, age 85, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a member of Arrowhead Church of God of Prophecy. He was preceded death by parents and 5 brothers. Survivors: Wife: Betty J. Flynn. Sons: Dennis R. Flynn and Kenneth D. Flynn. Grandchildren: Brady R. Flynn, Ethan M. Colton, Evan C., Daxton. Great Grandchildren: Kylee, Carlie, Abel and Acel. Sister-in-law: Delores Flynn and Betty Flynn. Sisters and brother-in-law: Juanita Buckner, Ann McMahan, Billy R. Collins, and Glenda Collins. Special granddaughter Melinda Day, Heather Ogle nieces and nephew, special daughter Kellie Roth. Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Terry Barnwell officiating. Graveside service and interment 2 PM Monday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -