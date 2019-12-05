|
Kenneth T. Flynn
Knoxville - Kenneth T. Flynn, age 85, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a member of Arrowhead Church of God of Prophecy. He was preceded death by parents and 5 brothers. Survivors: Wife: Betty J. Flynn. Sons: Dennis R. Flynn and Kenneth D. Flynn. Grandchildren: Brady R. Flynn, Ethan M. Colton, Evan C., Daxton. Great Grandchildren: Kylee, Carlie, Abel and Acel. Sister-in-law: Delores Flynn and Betty Flynn. Sisters and brother-in-law: Juanita Buckner, Ann McMahan, Billy R. Collins, and Glenda Collins. Special granddaughter Melinda Day, Heather Ogle nieces and nephew, special daughter Kellie Roth. Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Terry Barnwell officiating. Graveside service and interment 2 PM Monday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019