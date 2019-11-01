|
|
Kenneth Wiggins
Loudon - Kenneth H. Wiggins - age 78 of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, October 30 at ParkWest Hospital while surrounded by his family. Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church, Loudon. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion Post 120 and the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, John Harrison and Margaret (Sherrill) Wiggins; sisters, JoAnn Foxx, Juanita Decker and Ruth Netherton. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Ann Courtney Wiggins; children, Craig and Kristi Wiggins, Amye Wombles and Jennifer Conner; grandchildren, Christin and Ryan Hagenson, Courtney Wombles and Tyler Wombles; brother, Richard Wiggins; several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor and remember Kenneth will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, November 3 in the McGill-Click Chapel with Rev. Brian Courtney and Rev. Joe Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Roberson Cemetery with military honors by the Loudon County Veterans honor Guard. Contributions in memory of Kenneth may be made to the , 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson WI 54016-9316 or to the , 871 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 . The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday prior to the service at the McGill-Click Funerals and Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019