Kent Alan Holcomb
Knoxville, TN
It is with great sadness that Deal and Emily Holcomb announce the passing of their beloved son, Kent Alan Holcomb. Kent passed away at home, on the morning of May 13, 2019, after fighting a courageous 16 month battle with cancer. He was 54 years old.
Kent was saved as a nine year old boy at Stock Creek Baptist Church, and later moved his letter of membership to Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He was a member of the 1983 class of Doyle High School.
Kent was the owner of Holcomb Tree Experts, and he took great pride in his work. Through his company, he established and developed many long lasting, personal relationships with many of his clients.
Kent was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Davis Holcomb, maternal grandparents, Harry and Wilma Davis, paternal grandparents, Elbert and Frankie Holcomb. He is survived by uncles and aunts, Ben and Gerra Mary, Edgar and Tommie Davis, and Peggy Holcomb; cousins, Greg Mary, Michael Mary, Angela Mary-Doyle, Guy Davis, Jennifer Davis, and Bobby Holcomb.
Deal and Emily wish to express appreciation for the thoughts and prayers from family and friends during the time of Kent's illness and request that you remember them in the days ahead. A special thank you to Scottie Braswell and to Mark Cook who provided invaluable friendship to Kent and assistance to the family during Kent's illness. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the excellent service they provided during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation in memory of Kent to One Vision International (Children's Dominican Republic Project), 2915 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920.
A celebration of life service will be held at Sevier Heights Church on Saturday, May 18 at 1 PM. The family will meet and greet guests following the service in the foyer where refreshments will be served. Online condolences can be left at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2019