Kent Alan Phillips
Gwinett, GA - Kent Alan Phillips stepped from this world into eternity with His Lord and Savior on Friday, August 21, at 2:45 in the afternoon. His life was marked by sincere faith and his desire to bring God glory even in the midst of difficult circumstances.
Kent was born April 18, 1955, in Evansville, Indiana, to Marvin and Jo Ann (Glenn) Phillips. In 1973, he graduated from North High School in Evansville. July 18, 1975, he was wed to Elizabeth Allison (Croft) Phillips. He is survived by his wife Libby, daughters Brooke Ritterbush [David], Lauren Kappel [Joe], and three grandchildren: Josiah, Elisa, and Isobel Kappel.
Kent never claimed to be a perfect man, but the Lord's kindness and generosity toward him marked the way he treated others in work and life. While working as a building and project manager at Passion City Church (PCC) in Atlanta, Georgia, he fostered relationships closer to mentorship than management, and continually learned from the faith of those around him. This church community played a special role in his walk with Christ Jesus.
Prior to serving at PCC, he was an international and sales manager in the off-road machinery industry for various companies in Evansville, Indiana, Knoxville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia all of which provided him opportunities to travel the world and experience different cultures, something for which he was always grateful.
Kent was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who made sure his family knew how much he loved and cherished them. Those who knew Kent also remember his generous heart seen through gifts little and large. He shared his love of music through songs or albums given to those around him. Delighting also in the outdoors, he shared this enjoyment through gardening and landscaping as well as hiking, picnicking, and kayaking. Favorite locales included Fort Yargo State Park and parks surrounding Lake Lanier near Atlanta.
A memorial service will be held in Kent's honor on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 6:30 PM. The service will be provided online for anyone to attend. Please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kentphillips2
for more information about this service and to share your condolences and memories of Kent with his family.
The family welcomes donations to Samaritan's Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
and The Seed Company https://seedcompany.com/
as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.