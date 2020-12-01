1/1
Kent Dale Atkins
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Dale Atkins

Knoxville - Kent Dale Atkins, age 59 of Knoxville passed away on November 28, 2020. Born on June 21, 1961 to parents Doug and Joyce Atkins in Knoxville, TN. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his wife Tammy Hensley Atkins. Survived by his sweet heart Amy Fowler, brothers Dalton Atkins and Neil Atkins, daughter Jackie Atkins and grandson Parker Wren. He served in the Naval Reserve in the 1980's. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date with family and close friends. He will be sadly missed by those that loved him. May he rest in peace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Tennessee Cremation Society
116 Durwood Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37922
865-851-8975
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Tennessee Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved