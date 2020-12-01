Kent Dale Atkins



Knoxville - Kent Dale Atkins, age 59 of Knoxville passed away on November 28, 2020. Born on June 21, 1961 to parents Doug and Joyce Atkins in Knoxville, TN. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his wife Tammy Hensley Atkins. Survived by his sweet heart Amy Fowler, brothers Dalton Atkins and Neil Atkins, daughter Jackie Atkins and grandson Parker Wren. He served in the Naval Reserve in the 1980's. A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date with family and close friends. He will be sadly missed by those that loved him. May he rest in peace.









