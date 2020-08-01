Kent Johnson
Knoxville - Johnson, Mr. Kent, age 57, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, July 31, 2020 after battling cancer. He is the son of Dr. Joe and Mrs. Patricia Johnson. Kent was a 1981 graduate of Bearden High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History at the University of Tennessee. Vocationally, he used his talents as an announcer for UT Track and Field and as a videographer for Knoxville Public Television. Kent was known to many in our community and in his online community for providing support to those struggling with mental health. He pursued and shared research on CTE related to concussions in youth sports. Kent possessed a brilliant mind and delighted in the discourse on topics of family, religion, politics, CTE, and music. Kent is survived by his parents, Joe and Pat Johnson; sister Kelly Johnson Harlin; brother- in law, Bill Harlin; nephews, Luke and Tucker Harlin. Special thanks to family friend, Vivian Madden; cousin, Jim Pinckley; UT Hospice; SCHAS caregivers Pam, Mary, Brenda, and Carvin for their attentiveness in his final days. The Johnson family will hold a private ceremony in Kent's honor. To celebrate Kent's memory, contributions may be made to the Friends of the Smokies, 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764 or the UT Track and Field program, Brenda Lawson Athletic Center | 1551 Lake Loudoun Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37996 | (865) 974-1218 | TNFund@utk.edu . Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.