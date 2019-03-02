|
Kenton Isiah Fritz
Sevierville, TN
Kenton Isiah Fritz age 12 of Sevierville, formerly of Dandridge, passed away at Children's Hospital on February 26, 2019. He was a student at Sevierville Middle School.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather; Donnie Dellinger and great grandfather; RC Ellison.
Kenton is survived by his mother and step-father; Grace Simmons Goldston and Joshua Brandon Goldston, father; George Matthew Fritz, a sister and five brothers, three grandmothers; Sarah Ramey Dellinger, Melissa Fritz, and Betty Goldston Goebel and many extended family.
The family will receive friends at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel Monday March 4, 2019 from 11a.m. until 2p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Reverend Gary Ball will be officiating. Kenton will lie in state on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be following the service on Monday at New Beginnings Baptist Church Cemetery in Newport.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019