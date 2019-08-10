Resources
Kermit Laxton


1930 - 2019
Kermit Laxton Obituary
Kermit Laxton

Oneida - Kermit Laxton, born August 30, 1930 in Scott County, Tennessee went to be with his Lord, August 3, 2019. He was a former member of Deaderick Avenue Baptist Church, Knoxville. He was employed by C. M. McClung Hardware.

Preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Gustava Acres Laxton; sister, Laura Dyer; brother, Delbert Laxton; granddaughter, Cristy Leigh Smith.

Survived by wife, Hughla Cornn Laxton; daughter, Karen (Darrell) Sharp; son, Kirk (Rhonda) Laxton; six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren

Services will be held Aug. 9 and 10, at First Baptist Church Oneida, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
