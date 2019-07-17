|
|
Kermit Wheat
Knoxville - Kermit M. Wheat age 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away July 14, 2019. Kermit was a retired Chief Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force. He also retired from AMSCO Medical Equipment Inc. Kermit enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church Bowling League. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Mabel Wheat; parents, Willie and Glynolyn Wheat; and brother, Merrill Wheat. Kermit is survived by sisters, Corrine Headrick and Audrey Wheat Compton; children, Steven Wheat (Robin), Darrell Wheat (Denise), David Wheat (Judy), Barbara Wheat, and Calvin Wheat (Cindy); grandchildren, Hilary, Brandon, Bryan, Travis, Tromila, Teona, Treston, Raven, Mariah, Destin, Ebony, Jaden, Hannah, Jazmine, Brycen, Seth, Caleb, and Luke; great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Sarah, Carter, BenTyler, Ana Lia, Elaim, Lincoln, Finiasi, Reagan, Jaxton, Jack Carson, and Katherine Grace. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Berry Highland West 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Kermit's funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Caleb Wheat officiating. Graveside Service and entombment will follow the funeral service in the Berry Highland West Cemetery at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the or to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019