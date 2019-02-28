|
|
Kernalee Slover Kesterson
Kingston, TN
Kernalee Slover Kesterson, age 90 of Kingston, TN formerly of Lake City, TN passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her residence. Kernalee was born February 2, 1929 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Leonard and Siller Hatmaker Slover. She was a member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Kernalee is preceded in death by her Husband: Clarence G. Kesterson, Sister: Aline Slover Kesterson, and Brothers: Sam, Bart, Eugene, Dotson, John and Jim Slover. Survivors: Daughters: Betty Joe Kesterson Watson (Larry) of Kingston, Linda Kesterson Mayes of Clinton, Grandchildren: Tempe Kesterson Ragsdale & Sabian of Briceville, Jason Watson and Julie of Oak Ridge, Kassie Mayes of Jacksboro, Great Grandchildren: Ryan Lamons, Emilee Hooks, Myra Kesterson and Tyler Watson; Great Great Grandchild: Brinlee Hooks, Sister-in-law: Dorothy Kesterson Hembree (Carl), Brother-in-law: Arnold Kesterson (Polly), and Special Friend: Inez Landrum of Clinton. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Amedysis Hospice of Sweetwater, Dr. Thakur and Staff. Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral Service: 2:30 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. Interment: Will follow the Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee. You may also view Kernalee's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com. Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019