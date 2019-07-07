|
|
Kerry Lambert Wood
Knoxville - Kerry Lambert Wood age 64, of Knoxville TN, went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 29, 2019 in Fort Myers Florida. He was an avid Vols fan, a friend to all who knew him, and he never met a stranger. Preceded in death by his parents, Pearlie and Jack Wood, brother Lanny Stewart. Survived by his daughter Jennifer (Wood) Alvis, grandson Jacob (Jake) Alvis, brothers Jack Wood and Charlie (Lisa)Stewart, sisters Jacqueline (Ken) Weaver, Elvetta "Chinky" Hawkins. A private memorial will be held by the family. Arrangements provided by Lee County Cremation Services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019