Osprey, FL - Kerry Lynn Farina, of Osprey, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 7, 2020. She was born August 3, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois; the first of two daughters to Daniel Vladimir Siakel and Jul Ann Siakel.



She grew up on the north side of Chicago for the first part of her life and then moved the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois with her parents and sister, Andrea Danees Rhoda.



Kerry graduated from Mount Prospect High School in 1963 and married Larry Michael Farina on March 20, 1965. Kerry and Larry moved into their first house in Elk Grove Village, Illinois in 1969. While married they lived in Rolling Meadows, Illinois before moving to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1981. After that they lived in Hillsboro Beach, FL and Osprey, FL.



Kerry worked at many places over the years including: Cover Girl, Mack Cadillac, Dyna Photo Corporation, United Airlines, KVF Company, and Knoxville Deburring Company. She loved reading including books by Ayn Rand and Eudora Welty. She also loved shopping, boating, tennis, the Days of Our Lives TV show, traveling, gardening (especially growing basil plants), listening to the band Chicago, wine tastings, needlepoint art, Pilates, and happy hour.



Kerry was loyal, honest, and stood up for what she believed in. She was tough and definitely not afraid to tell you her opinion, because she really wanted to help you when doing so. If you know her, you will remember some fun times you have had with her that will make you laugh, and some of her advice that will help you.



She was survived by her husband Larry Michael Farina of Osprey, Florida; her son Anthony Daniel Farina of Knoxville, Tennessee; her sister and husband Andrea and Terry Rhoda of Eustis, Florida; her brother in-law and sister in-law Gary and Jean Farina; her niece Melissa Lewis and husband Brad along with their children Emmett and Nora; her niece Amy Farina; and her niece Katie Farina. All of Knoxville, Tennessee.



She was predeceased by her parents Daniel Siakel and Jul Ann Minarik Siakel, and her husband's parents Esther and Tony Farina.



There will be a celebration of life in the Sarasota, Florida area, and possibly the Knoxville, Tennessee area after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.









