Kethia Wilson Ward
Loudon - Kethia Wilson Ward age 56 Loudon passed away on November 17, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church. Kethia loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to travel, camp, going to the beach with her family and going to church. She loved her University of Tennessee Vols, and aggravating the Alabama fans. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Rogers; father, Charles O. Wilson; grandparents, Troy W. Rogers and wife, Dorothy Mae Lee Rogers, and Robert Wilson and Anna Mae Witt Wilson; father-in-law, Homer Ward; brother-in-law, Ronnie Ward, and sister-in-law, Carol Ward. Survived by the love of her life, Eddie D. Ward of Loudon; stepson, Joshua D. Ward and wife, Teresa of Walland; daughter, Kathiann Michelle Wilson Varner and husband, Avi Varner of Loudon; daughter, Dorothy Faye Parson Ellis and husband, Morgan James Ellis of Sweetwater; 12 grandchildren: Noah Ward, Chase Ward, Jenna Ellis, Alex Ellis, Valencia Ward, Monique Ellis, Braylee Ellis, Qwentyn Bowman, Lily Ellis, Raylynn Ellis, Grayson Varner and Tyler Brock; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Wilson, Charles Paul Wilson and wife, Tonya Wilson; special couple, Crystal Ward and husband, Taurus Bowman; several nieces and nephews whom she held dear to her heart. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 graveside services. Serving as pallbearers: A. J. Varner, Morgan Ellis, Noah, Chase , Josh Ward and Bobby Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for Alzheimer's research. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com