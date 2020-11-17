1/1
Kethia Wilson Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kethia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kethia Wilson Ward

Loudon - Kethia Wilson Ward age 56 Loudon passed away on November 17, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer. She was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church. Kethia loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to travel, camp, going to the beach with her family and going to church. She loved her University of Tennessee Vols, and aggravating the Alabama fans. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Rogers; father, Charles O. Wilson; grandparents, Troy W. Rogers and wife, Dorothy Mae Lee Rogers, and Robert Wilson and Anna Mae Witt Wilson; father-in-law, Homer Ward; brother-in-law, Ronnie Ward, and sister-in-law, Carol Ward. Survived by the love of her life, Eddie D. Ward of Loudon; stepson, Joshua D. Ward and wife, Teresa of Walland; daughter, Kathiann Michelle Wilson Varner and husband, Avi Varner of Loudon; daughter, Dorothy Faye Parson Ellis and husband, Morgan James Ellis of Sweetwater; 12 grandchildren: Noah Ward, Chase Ward, Jenna Ellis, Alex Ellis, Valencia Ward, Monique Ellis, Braylee Ellis, Qwentyn Bowman, Lily Ellis, Raylynn Ellis, Grayson Varner and Tyler Brock; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Wilson, Charles Paul Wilson and wife, Tonya Wilson; special couple, Crystal Ward and husband, Taurus Bowman; several nieces and nephews whom she held dear to her heart. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 graveside services. Serving as pallbearers: A. J. Varner, Morgan Ellis, Noah, Chase , Josh Ward and Bobby Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for Alzheimer's research. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved