Minister Kevin BrownMinister Kevin Brown entered eternal peace on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, Knoxville, TN. He was the seventh child born to Joseph and Bernice Brown in Bridgeport, CT on August 27, 1965.His wife, Jacqueline F. Brown, Children, Markell Brown, Asia Barnett, Shontea Brown and Joshua Brown, survives him. Siblings, Elder Franklin Brown (Tammy), Mae Brown-Grimes (Rick) of Hamden, CT, JoAnn Brown of Bridgeport, CT., Joseph Brown (Bridgette) of Yorktown, VA, Patricia Brown of West Haven, CT., Cynthia Eaddy (Curtis) of Stratford, CT. Destiny Brown of Meriden, CT and Fawn Brown of Raleigh, NC. Mother-in-law Mary Walker; Father - in- law, Elijah E. Harrell Sr. of North Carolina; Brother in laws, Elijah Harrell and Maurice Harrell of New Jersey. Grandchildren, Markell Jr. "Macho", Nilaya, Maeva-Leah Brown, Isaac Hooper, Ezra and Eden Whitaker. Due to social gathering restrictions, the family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00-5:45 pm with a private service to follow at 6:00pm with Ruling Elder Franklin A. Brown, eulogizing. The final resting place will be at Knoxville Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2507 Maryville Pike at 10am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Minister Kevin Brown will lie in state at the Unity Mortuary Chapel on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 12-4pm. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Services will be streamed live on the Unity Mortuary Facebook page. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.