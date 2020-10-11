Kevin Crisp
Knoxville - Kevin Ray Crisp, age 51 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 after a tragic vehicle accident. Kevin was a native of Knoxville and leaves behind his loving daughter, Kaelin Summer Crisp of Knoxville. He is also survived by his devoted parents, Clarence and Joyce Crisp of Knoxville, sister, Brenda (Steve) Hines of Seymour, brother, Ken Crisp, and two nephews. Kevin was also blessed with many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will have a private graveside service. Due to Covid-19, there will be not be an immediate service.
