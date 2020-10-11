1/1
Kevin Crisp
Kevin Crisp

Knoxville - Kevin Ray Crisp, age 51 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 after a tragic vehicle accident. Kevin was a native of Knoxville and leaves behind his loving daughter, Kaelin Summer Crisp of Knoxville. He is also survived by his devoted parents, Clarence and Joyce Crisp of Knoxville, sister, Brenda (Steve) Hines of Seymour, brother, Ken Crisp, and two nephews. Kevin was also blessed with many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family will have a private graveside service. Due to Covid-19, there will be not be an immediate service.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
8656939547
