Kevin D. Wright Obituary
Kevin D. Wright

Kevin D. Wright, age 53 left this life for his new home in Heaven on May 15, 2020.

Preceded in death by Father, Albert Gene Wright

Survived by Beloved Mother, Lucie Wright; Brother and best buddy, David Wright and his loving wife, Phyllis Wright. His Niece, Savannah Wright and Nephew, Andrew Wright; both of whom Uncle Kevin was very proud. Dearest Aunt, Kaye Wellborn and Sweet Aunt, Evelyn Wright

Kevin's Life Love and Sweetheart, Mitzi Montooth and her Sister, Karen Montooth as well as All of Mitzi's family, whom Kevin was a big part of.

Kevin was blessed by a host of Cousins and Friends that he held dear. Everyone who knew Kevin; Loved him. What better Legacy could a man leave behind!

There will be no Memorial held at this time. A Celebration of Life may be held at a future date.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory are honored to serve the Wright family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020
