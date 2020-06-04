Kevin Dennison
Kevin Dennison

Corryton - Kevin Andrew Dennison - age 40 of Corryton went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Corryton Church. Kevin was a 1998 graduate of Fulton High School. Preceded in death by mother, Sandra Dennison; sister, Jennifer Johnson; and grandparents, George E. and Velma Dennison, Sam and Margaret Millis. Survived by sons, Preston, Baylor and Behn Dennison; father, George W. Dennison; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Michael Dennison officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Monday at Stony Point Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment. Pallbearers: Preston Dennison, Baylor Dennison, Behn Dennison, Zain Johnson, Eli Johnson, and Hayden Johnson. Honorary pallbearers: Bradley Dennison, Brian Dennison, Phillip Harbin, Christopher Spencer, Aaron Spencer. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
