1/1
Kevin Dwight Dailey Sr.
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Dwight Dailey, Sr.

Kevin Dwight Dailey, Sr., "Day Way," was born, a twin, on August 31, 1967 to Helen Marie Dailey and Charles Rodgers in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kevin took his heavenly flight on June 27, 2020.

Kevin was a member of the Austin East Class of 1985. After graduation, he worked for Buddy's BBQ for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his only son, KJ, attending concerts and sporting events with his brothers, and Sunday dinners at his mom's. He was a faithful member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church, where he was a part of the Men's Bible Study. He was an avid fan of Louisville Basketball and Michigan Football.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Dailey, George and Clarice Rodgers; aunts, Yvonne Dailey; uncles, Lyle and Clifford Dailey; and cousin, Dennis King.

Left to cherish his memory: son, Kevin Dwight Dailey, Jr.; grandmother, Mary Louise Dailey; parents, Helen Marie Dailey and Charles Sr. (Eartha) Rodgers; siblings, James Sr. (Kathy), twin brother Keith (Danetta), Tiffanie Dailey, Gary Gamble, Charles Jr., Carla and Shawn Rodgers; aunts, Charlotte Flemming and Gloria Dailey; uncles, Robert, Anthony, Timothy and Doug Sr. (Kimberly) Dailey, Michael Rodgers; many other family and friends to include the Hinton and Geter families and special friends, Richard "Dogg" Johnson and Andre Keith.

Wednesday, July 8, 2020, family and friends may view from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Face masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. A private graveside will follow. Reverend Joseph Tolbert is the eulogist. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
To the Daily family, our deepest sympathies to you & family. I know the pain of losing Kevin is devastating and there isn't words to comfort you and the family. But be encouraged that his great smile & memories will last us a lifetime.
P. Foster & Family
Paul Foster
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved