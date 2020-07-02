Kevin Dwight Dailey, Sr.
Kevin Dwight Dailey, Sr., "Day Way," was born, a twin, on August 31, 1967 to Helen Marie Dailey and Charles Rodgers in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kevin took his heavenly flight on June 27, 2020.
Kevin was a member of the Austin East Class of 1985. After graduation, he worked for Buddy's BBQ for over 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with his only son, KJ, attending concerts and sporting events with his brothers, and Sunday dinners at his mom's. He was a faithful member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church, where he was a part of the Men's Bible Study. He was an avid fan of Louisville Basketball and Michigan Football.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul Dailey, George and Clarice Rodgers; aunts, Yvonne Dailey; uncles, Lyle and Clifford Dailey; and cousin, Dennis King.
Left to cherish his memory: son, Kevin Dwight Dailey, Jr.; grandmother, Mary Louise Dailey; parents, Helen Marie Dailey and Charles Sr. (Eartha) Rodgers; siblings, James Sr. (Kathy), twin brother Keith (Danetta), Tiffanie Dailey, Gary Gamble, Charles Jr., Carla and Shawn Rodgers; aunts, Charlotte Flemming and Gloria Dailey; uncles, Robert, Anthony, Timothy and Doug Sr. (Kimberly) Dailey, Michael Rodgers; many other family and friends to include the Hinton and Geter families and special friends, Richard "Dogg" Johnson and Andre Keith.
Wednesday, July 8, 2020, family and friends may view from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Face masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. A private graveside will follow. Reverend Joseph Tolbert is the eulogist. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
