Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Buffat Heights Baptist Church
2800 Mill Road
Knoxville, TN
Kevin Dyer


1956 - 2019
Kevin Dyer Obituary
Kevin Dyer

Knoxville - Kevin Milton Dyer - age 62 of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born, November 10, 1956 in Karns, TN. He worked at the Y-12 National Security Complex from 1981 until retiring in 2014, his 33 year career culminated as a Production Scheduler. He returned to the same role as a subcontractor from 2016 until present. Kevin was a devoted husband and truly enjoyed spending time with his church family. He was a devout Christian who was an active member of Buffat Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, NASCAR racing, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, James Milton Dyer, Jr. and LaVerne Garrison Dyer. He is survived by loving wife, Teresa Ann Dyer; brother, James Kenneth Dyer (Bobbie); children, Lindsay Elkins (Brandon) and Andrew Dyer; and stepchildren, Adrian Smith and Brittany Smith. A memorial service to celebrate and honor his life will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Buffat Heights Baptist Church, 2800 Mill Road, Knoxville, TN 37924. In lieu of flowers, Kevin would have preferred a donation be made to the Buffat Heights Baptist Church Building Fund. Donations can be mailed to the church address above. He will forever be missed by the people who hold him close in their hearts. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
