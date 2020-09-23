1/1
Kevin Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Evans

Maryville - Kevin Edward Evans - age 47 of Maryville passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Kevin was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus, and endowment lifetime member of the NRA. Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Evans; grandparents, Bud and Jean Evans, and L.C. Owens; great aunt, Margaret Henry. Survived by wife of 27 years, Angela Scrudder Evans; daughters, Alexandra and Keelyn Evans; father, Frank "Eddie" Evans; sister, Angie Evans; Mamaw, Virl Owens; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Mary Ellen Scrudder; brothers-in-law, Paul Scrudder, Jr. (Tammy) and Anthony Scrudder (Karen); sister-in-law, Katey Blake (Rob); very special niece, Haley Scrudder; and several other nieces, nephew, cousins, aunts, and uncles. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service and Rosary at 7:00 PM with Father Gilbert Diaz officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at East TN Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier Highway for an 11:30 AM interment. Pallbearers: Paul Scrudder, Jr., John Irwin III, Anthony Irwin, Ricky Owens, Chad Seals and Eric Kitts. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East TN Veterans Honor Guard or the American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 in his honor. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved