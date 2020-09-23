Kevin Evans
Maryville - Kevin Edward Evans - age 47 of Maryville passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Kevin was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus, and endowment lifetime member of the NRA. Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Evans; grandparents, Bud and Jean Evans, and L.C. Owens; great aunt, Margaret Henry. Survived by wife of 27 years, Angela Scrudder Evans; daughters, Alexandra and Keelyn Evans; father, Frank "Eddie" Evans; sister, Angie Evans; Mamaw, Virl Owens; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Mary Ellen Scrudder; brothers-in-law, Paul Scrudder, Jr. (Tammy) and Anthony Scrudder (Karen); sister-in-law, Katey Blake (Rob); very special niece, Haley Scrudder; and several other nieces, nephew, cousins, aunts, and uncles. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, September 25, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service and Rosary at 7:00 PM with Father Gilbert Diaz officiating. The funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at East TN Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier Highway for an 11:30 AM interment. Pallbearers: Paul Scrudder, Jr., John Irwin III, Anthony Irwin, Ricky Owens, Chad Seals and Eric Kitts. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East TN Veterans Honor Guard or the American Cancer Society
, 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 in his honor. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com