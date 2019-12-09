|
Kevin Price
Kevin "BlackJack" Price, 51, died December 2, 2019,
Survived by mother Revelta Price, grandmother Evelyn Thompson, sister Sabrina Price, nephews Throne Price and Ronnie Johnson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12-1 with the service to follow at 1 at Unity Mortuary Chapel with Rev Steve Simpson officiating. The final resting place will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton TN. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019