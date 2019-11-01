|
Kevin Rodney Meyers
Knoxville - Kevin Rodney Meyers age 60 of Knoxville, passed away October 29, 2019, at home. He grew up in Maybee, MI. A graduate of Monroe High School class of 1977 in Monroe, MI. Kevin moved back to Tennessee after graduating from high school. He worked for many years for G.F. Shoffner whom he left to partner with to start up the Cor-Tenn Company prior to retirement due to his declining health. Preceded in death by his parents James "Bill" and Virginia "Nell" Meyers; grandparents Frank and Minnie (Minton) Meyers, Howard and Rachel (McCreary) Lynch. Survived by his daughters Elizabeth "Ellie" Meyers and Clara Meyers both of Knoxville; mother of his children Cathi Meyers; sister Shelia Meyers of Knoxville; brother Shawn Meyers of Knoxville; niece Christa Harmon (Brandon); great-niece Andie Harmon. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM at the Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences for the Meyers family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019