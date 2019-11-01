Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Rodney Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Rodney Meyers Obituary
Kevin Rodney Meyers

Knoxville - Kevin Rodney Meyers age 60 of Knoxville, passed away October 29, 2019, at home. He grew up in Maybee, MI. A graduate of Monroe High School class of 1977 in Monroe, MI. Kevin moved back to Tennessee after graduating from high school. He worked for many years for G.F. Shoffner whom he left to partner with to start up the Cor-Tenn Company prior to retirement due to his declining health. Preceded in death by his parents James "Bill" and Virginia "Nell" Meyers; grandparents Frank and Minnie (Minton) Meyers, Howard and Rachel (McCreary) Lynch. Survived by his daughters Elizabeth "Ellie" Meyers and Clara Meyers both of Knoxville; mother of his children Cathi Meyers; sister Shelia Meyers of Knoxville; brother Shawn Meyers of Knoxville; niece Christa Harmon (Brandon); great-niece Andie Harmon. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM at the Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Condolences for the Meyers family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -