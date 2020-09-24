Kevin Tys Underwood
Kevin Tys Underwood, 49, of Kodak, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Kevin was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Underwood; brother, Keith Allen Underwood; grandparents, Marjorie & Milton Underwood and Polly & Guy Kiestler. Kevin is survived by his father, Robert Tys Underwood; brother, Chris Underwood & wife, Renee; nieces, Haven and Chloe Underwood; great-niece, Heidi Sutton; nephews, Collin and Dillon Underwood; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family gathered to celebrate his life. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangments. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com