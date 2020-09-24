1/
Kevin Tys Underwood
Kevin Tys Underwood

Kevin Tys Underwood, 49, of Kodak, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Kevin was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Underwood; brother, Keith Allen Underwood; grandparents, Marjorie & Milton Underwood and Polly & Guy Kiestler. Kevin is survived by his father, Robert Tys Underwood; brother, Chris Underwood & wife, Renee; nieces, Haven and Chloe Underwood; great-niece, Heidi Sutton; nephews, Collin and Dillon Underwood; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family gathered to celebrate his life. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangments. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
