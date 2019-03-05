Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Wahl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Wahl Obituary
Kevin Wahl

Brentwood, TN

Kevin Wahl- Age 54, died Feb. 25, 2019. Survived by wife, Leigh Wahl; daughter, Grace Wahl; sisters, Kathleen Roder, Maureen (Steve) Marrs; brothers, Richard (Regina) Wahl, Thomas (Maureen) Wahl, Brian (Mary) Wahl. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, 10am-11am with funeral Mass to follow all at St. Henry Catholic Church. Donations may be made to Abintra Montessori School Tuition Assistance Fund in memory of Kevin.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.