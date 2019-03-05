|
|
Kevin Wahl
Brentwood, TN
Kevin Wahl- Age 54, died Feb. 25, 2019. Survived by wife, Leigh Wahl; daughter, Grace Wahl; sisters, Kathleen Roder, Maureen (Steve) Marrs; brothers, Richard (Regina) Wahl, Thomas (Maureen) Wahl, Brian (Mary) Wahl. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, 10am-11am with funeral Mass to follow all at St. Henry Catholic Church. Donations may be made to Abintra Montessori School Tuition Assistance Fund in memory of Kevin.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019