Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
First Apostolic Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
First Apostolic Church
Knoxville - Infant Keyron Chermond Moore, age 1, departed dearth peacefully, Saturday, June 19, 2019 at Children's Hospital.

He leaves to mourn his passing, mother, MaKeya Moore; father, Keyron Prentice; siblings, JaBralyn and Zendayiah Turner; grandfather, Matthew (Clara) Moore; grandmother, Stephanie Tate; great grandmothers, Debra Tate and Glenda Moore; aunts, Meiahja and Heavenlee Moore; uncle, Leonidas Moore; great uncle, Sam Moore; great aunts, Jacqueline, Fagan, Danielle (Charles) Johnson, Barbara Tate Mills, Martisha Moore, Samantha Moore; and loved by numerous cousins.

Family will receive friends, 12:30-1:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Apostolic Church;

funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Mark McCod, Officiating.

Interment Edgewood Cemetery.

Arrangements by

JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019
