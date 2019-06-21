|
|
Infant Keyron Chermond Moore
Knoxville - Infant Keyron Chermond Moore, age 1, departed dearth peacefully, Saturday, June 19, 2019 at Children's Hospital.
He leaves to mourn his passing, mother, MaKeya Moore; father, Keyron Prentice; siblings, JaBralyn and Zendayiah Turner; grandfather, Matthew (Clara) Moore; grandmother, Stephanie Tate; great grandmothers, Debra Tate and Glenda Moore; aunts, Meiahja and Heavenlee Moore; uncle, Leonidas Moore; great uncle, Sam Moore; great aunts, Jacqueline, Fagan, Danielle (Charles) Johnson, Barbara Tate Mills, Martisha Moore, Samantha Moore; and loved by numerous cousins.
Family will receive friends, 12:30-1:00 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Apostolic Church;
funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Mark McCod, Officiating.
Interment Edgewood Cemetery.
Arrangements by
JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019